In honor of Nelson Mandela’s legacy and the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, Trevor Noah took The Daily Show to his hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa to celebrate the impact of the iconic African leader.

The “Self-Deportation Edition” took viewers to Noah’s childhood home to meet his grandmother Coco, making the reunion a MTV Cribs-style visit.

Unlike the classic Cribs episodes before it, rather than highlighting his success by showing off his new life in America, Noah’s visit with his grandmother highlighted just how much Noah and Coco’s lives have been changed by the end of apartheid, and gives two faces to the impact Nelson Mandela had on the lives of his people.

“He was just like our god on Earth,” Coco recalled.

“People had not seen a black man who was a lawyer,” said Noah.

Before apartheid came to an end, Mandela himself was a representation of what Black Africans could strive for.

Touching on the title of Noah’s 2016 memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, the pair recalled that when he was born, Noah’s very existence as a biracial child in South Africa was illegal. Mandela’s flight not only gave black South Africans a new set of rights but legitimized Noah’s existence in the eyes of the law.