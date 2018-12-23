Cleveland’s Paparazzi Celebration Is One of the Many Reasons the Browns Are Awesome

Work it, Cleveland. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; the Cleveland Browns are the NFL’s most fun team. This time last year, the Browns were putting the finishing touches on a 0-16 season with nothing to look forward to besides yet another top pick in the NFL Draft. That pick turned out to be Baker Mayfield, however, and the quarterback has helped turn Cleveland into one of the league’s most exciting stories. The Browns! The Cleveland Browns!

The Browns were officially knocked out of playoff contention with the Baltimore Ravens’ win on Saturday, but not even mathematical elimination could stop them from having a party. They stomped all over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for their seventh win of the season, and the Browns were going for style points by the third quarter. Rashard Higgins’ dive into the end zone gave Cleveland a 23-0 lead, and it also set up a fabulous, runway-inspired celebration with Mayfield playing the role of shutterbug.

Is that a runway? A red carpet? Does the distinction even matter? Cleveland went from league-wide laughing stock to swaggering offensive juggernaut in less than a calendar year. Not only are they actually scoring touchdowns now, they’re doing it frequently enough to warrant rehearsed celebrations.

Rollin’ out the red carpet! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Y2SAEvRneQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018

The Browns don’t just look good—they know they look good.