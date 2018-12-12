Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Disney/Lucasfilm

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in January. (All titles expire Jan. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Like Water for Chocolate

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Iron Giant

The Shining



Good Watch

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

I Am Ali

Into the Wild

Kung Fu Panda

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Princess Diaries

It Follows (Jan. 13)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jan. 18)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Jan. 19)

Blood Watch

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Interview with the Vampire

The Queen of the Damned



Binge Watch

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Nostalgia Watch

Armageddon (Jan. 14)

Obligatory Christmas Watch

Love Actually



Family Watch

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Monsters vs. Aliens

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (Jan. 4)



If You’re Bored

Catwoman

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Meet the Fockers

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Reaping