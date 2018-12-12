Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in January. (All titles expire Jan. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Like Water for Chocolate
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Iron Giant
The Shining
Good Watch
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
I Am Ali
Into the Wild
Kung Fu Panda
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Princess Diaries
It Follows (Jan. 13)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jan. 18)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Jan. 19)
Blood Watch
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Interview with the Vampire
The Queen of the Damned
Binge Watch
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Nostalgia Watch
Armageddon (Jan. 14)
Obligatory Christmas Watch
Love Actually
Family Watch
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Monsters vs. Aliens
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (Jan. 4)
If You’re Bored
Catwoman
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Meet the Fockers
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
Sharknado 5
The 6th Day
The Reaping
