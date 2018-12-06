James Corden Just Dropped a “Thank U, Next” Parody All About Jeff Goldblum

What do Jeff Goldblum, Amy Poehler, and Kris Jenner have in common? They have now all taken on the iconic role of “Cool Mom.” That’s right, Academy Award nominee Goldblum has found his newest role, as the videotaping “momager” from Mean Girls in a parody of a parody.

Ariana Grande may have thanked all of her exes in “Thank U, Next,” but on Wednesday night, James Corden made it clear he was only thanking one man. For his Goldblum-inspired recreation of Grande’s smash hit, the Late Late Show host did what he does best, singing and dancing his way through his own infectious version of the song.

Corden celebrates both Goldblum’s film roles and his silver fox status, which has earned him a new fanbase in the age of social media. Goldblum himself is a fixture of the video, dancing with inflatable dinosaurs and showing off his jazz skills on the piano. Corden expertly reenacted specific scenes from the music video—themselves recreations of romantic comedies—which involved laying on a pink bed with his very own Burn Book dedicated to the Independence Day star.

Grande also enjoyed the parody, making a special request:

omg...... may i please..... please for christmas have the thank u, jeff book? it’s for a friend. promise. https://t.co/4FRJJ3Q7JD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 6, 2018

Given the way the video ended, it doesn’t seem like Grande will be getting her hands on that book anytime soon.