Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Some of our favorite stories from the past year. First, the musical equivalent of stock art: library music, where composers anonymously churned out some of the strangest, funkiest, and most recognizable music of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. The Domino’s Pizza mascot, the Noid, was just part of a whimsical advertising campaign—until it became part of a really dark story. And Kurt Andersen talks with Angélique Kidjo, a superstar of African music, about her recent album: a song-by-song cover of the 1980 Talking Heads classic, Remain in Light.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.