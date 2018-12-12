Werner Herzog. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

A drug dealer, a DEA agent, and a boxing champion. Disney’s newest extension of the Star Wars franchise has quite the cast.

Three more cast members of the much-anticipated live-action Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian have been revealed. Breaking Bad standout Giancarlo Esposito has joined the project alongside Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and Apollo Creed himself, Carl Weathers. As previously rumored, Werner Herzog is also on board, and will hopefully utter the words “It is not a significant blaster” at some point.

Previously announced cast members include Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, and Narcos’ Pedro Pascal. With the exception of Pascal, who will play the series lead, the roles of each cast member have yet to be revealed.

Set after the fall of the Empire but before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows a lone gunfighter through his adventures on the outskirts of the galaxy, beyond the reach of the New Republic.

It seems someone at Disney is a fan of Netflix’s popular Narcos franchise, as a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna—who played the role in Rogue One—is also being developed.