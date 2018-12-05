Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 532 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts debate the greatest family games.

This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss Support the Girls, the indie comedy that launched Regina Hall into the spotlight for awards season, and how it manages to be political without falling into the tropes of the “problem picture.” Next, they take on Park Chan-wook’s adaptation of The Little Drummer Girl. It’s a gorgeous rendering of the Le Carré novel, but is it too “directed” to leave room for human drama? Finally, the critics unpack a viral Thrillist article about the review that (supposedly) killed a restaurant and the more complicated reality it ignored.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Support the Girls

• Magic Mike

• “Regina Hall Is the First Black Woman to Win Best Actress at the NYFCC Awards” by Michael Nordine in IndieWire

• “Andrew Bujalski’s New Movie About a Hooters-esque Bar Thrives On Modesty” by Sam Adams in Slate

• “The Bergman of the Breastaurant: How Andrew Bujalski Made a Sophisticated Hooters Comedy” by Lindsay Zoladz in the Ringer

• John Cho’s Columbus

• The Little Drummer Girl on AMC

• John le Carré’s The Little Drummer Girl

• “I Devoured The Little Drummer Girl, and You Will Too” by Willa Paskin in Slate

• Tomas Alfredson’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

• “I Found the Best Burger Place in America. And Then I Killed It” by Kevin Alexander in Thrillist

• “Did a Rave Review Really Shut Down Portland Burger Bar Stanich’s? Maybe It Was the Owner’s Legal Troubles” by Matthew Singer in Willamette Week

Endorsements:

Dana: The “Sad Jennifer Aniston” episode of Decoder Ring and the audiobook of Sarah Bakewell’s At the Existentialist Café: Freedom, Being, and Apricot Cocktails

Julia: Clueless and “Meet the Anonymous Artist Installing Bus Benches at Neglected Stops on L.A.’s Eastside” by Carolina A. Miranda in the Los Angeles Times

Steve: The Delacroix exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and “3 Days, 150 Paintings: A Whirlwind Tintoretto Tour” by Jason Farago in the New York Times

Outro: “Harp with Harpsichord” by Jack Elphick

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

