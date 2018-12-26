Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 535 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

Get More Culture Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Culture Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On Slate Plus, the hosts answer a bonus question from a listener about the cultural catchphrases they use in their daily lives.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia answer listeners’ voicemails for our annual call-in show, discussing everything from their feelings about holiday music to whether their tastes in film and TV have changed since becoming parents. Then, they’re joined by June Thomas to debate the greatest cultural imports and exports—including the obscure ’70s cartoon that first sparked June’s fascination with America.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad”

• John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”

• “O Holy Night“ as performed by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

• Vince Guaraldi’s “Skating”

• The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping”

• Bob Dylan’s Christmas in the Heart

• The Replacements’ All Shook Down

• Question Time

• Coronation Street

• Julia Davis’ Sally4Ever

• Wait Till Your Father Gets Home

• “ ‘Dressing a Refined Story With a Touch of Vulgarity’: An Interview With Elena Ferrante’s Art Director” by Miriam Krule in Slate

Outro: “Skating” by Vince Guaraldi

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch and Alex Barasch.

Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.