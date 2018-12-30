Saquon Barkley Achieves Wingless Flight in Otherwise Meaningless Regular Season Game

It may be too early to hail Saquon Barkley as the second coming of Barry Sanders, but the Giants running back has spent his rookie season compiling a worthy highlight reel. Appropriately, Barkley’s Sanders-like greatness has been wasted on a middling team, but that shouldn’t prevent us from enjoying his superhuman feats. Who cares if Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys didn’t mean anything? It gave Barkley a stage to show off his anti-gravity cleats.

The box score lists this play as a “2-yard rushing touchdown,” and that wins the award for Understatement of the Year as a late entry. Barkley took off from the four-yard line and soared above a crowd of very large humans. It’s unreal, and the replays look to have been produced by the talented folks at Industrial Light and Magic. See what happens when George Lucas strays from practical effects?

Despite Barkley’s heroics, the Giants lost, 36-35. Luckily, the running back has provided enough highlights keep us warm during New York’s long offseason.