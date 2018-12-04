Brow Beat

Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy Will Return in Podcast Form

Will Ferrell stands at a podium, arms raised, wearing his Ron Burgundy red suit and mustache.
It’s no longer the era of the TV newscaster and people are getting their information in fresh new ways, namely from podcasts and outraged Twitter threads. 1970s anchorman Ron Burgundy, already a natural at outrage, is now employing his skills in both of these mediums. Will Ferrell’s character from the 2004 Adam McKay comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its 2013 sequel Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, is starting a podcast. What’s more, he announced The Ron Burgundy Podcast on Monday by launching into a promotional twitter feud with CNN host Don Lemon:

The Ron Burgundy Podcast will come out in early 2019. It will be co-produced by Funny or Die and iHeartRadio who have given the show a 12-episode order. Given the rise of the celebrity podcast, it follows that the much loved, insufferably obnoxious albeit fictional star will attract a considerable audience.

