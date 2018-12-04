Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy Will Return in Podcast Form

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

It’s no longer the era of the TV newscaster and people are getting their information in fresh new ways, namely from podcasts and outraged Twitter threads. 1970s anchorman Ron Burgundy, already a natural at outrage, is now employing his skills in both of these mediums. Will Ferrell’s character from the 2004 Adam McKay comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its 2013 sequel Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, is starting a podcast. What’s more, he announced The Ron Burgundy Podcast on Monday by launching into a promotional twitter feud with CNN host Don Lemon:

Hello, @donlemon! It’s your good friend, Ron Burgundy. Don’t know if you heard, but I recently had my White House press credentials pulled. They accused me of eating too many hot dogs in the press break room. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I’m not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Mr. Burgundy, I gotta be honest I don’t remember ever meeting you and frankly I’m a little shocked you have White House press credentials. I know I stand for a free press and all but just not so sure you should have those credentials. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 3, 2018

Don, I am laughing out loud! So about that favor: the media landscape is changing so fast and I DO NOT CARE FOR IT. That's why I'm starting a “podcast!” — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Have you heard of “podcasts?” They’re hotter than Jane Fonda’s workout tape! Anywho, I need help getting the word out about mine. What do you say best friend? — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Please do not start a podcast and stop contacting me. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 3, 2018

Okay, so no podcast plug. Got it. By the way just so you know, our friendship is over. YOU GO STRAIGHT TO HELL. DO NOT DISRESPECT ME IN A PUBLIC FORUM. DON IS A GRADE A JERK. BURGUNDY, OUT. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

I’m starting to think Don ate the hot dogs. Not how I wanted to do this, but I am formally announcing I am doing a podcast! — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

The Ron Burgundy Podcast will come out in early 2019. It will be co-produced by Funny or Die and iHeartRadio who have given the show a 12-episode order. Given the rise of the celebrity podcast, it follows that the much loved, insufferably obnoxious albeit fictional star will attract a considerable audience.