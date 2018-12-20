Studio 360

A Movie Hallmark, and Hallmark Movies

John Ford’s problematic masterpiece The Searchers and an inexplicable love for Hallmark Christmas movies.

By

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

An American Icons segment about The Searchers, John Ford’s problematic masterpiece featuring John Wayne. Kurt Andersen talks with Carol Stabile about an aspect of the Red Scare that’s received scant attention: the 41 women who were blacklisted from radio and television. And how Mariame Kaba, a prison activist who’s black and Muslim, falls hard for something very white and very Christian: Hallmark Christmas movies.

Studio 360 plugs:
Please remember to like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.

Correction, Dec. 20, 2018: Due to a production error, an earlier version of this show page had incorrect audio. It has been fixed.

Movies Podcasts