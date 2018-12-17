Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Vinson Cunningham, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham. They discuss Manchester City star Raheem Sterling’s call to end the culture of racism in English soccer. The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis also comes on the show to talk about the 25th anniversary of the NFL’s TV deal with Fox. Finally, they examine discuss Stephen Curry’s doubts about the moon landing.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly shaking space stations:

Vinson’s shaking space station: It’s time to ditch the phrase “the modern NBA.”

Stefan’s shaking space station: The Penn basketball lunch pail joins the turnover chain, game ball, and other motivational totems.

Josh’s shaking space station: A quest to find a clip of Pat Summerall promoting the Fox sketch comedy show House of Buggin’.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, Vinson Cunningham, and Bryan Curtis talk about the sameness of NFL broadcasts and whether Amazon, Facebook, or other bidders for the league’s TV rights could change how games are televised.

