Prince’s Songs Will Soundtrack a New, Mamma Mia-Style Movie Musical

Prince’s music will soon turn the silver screen purple: Variety reports that Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to many songs from Prince’s catalog and is developing an original musical inspired by his hits.

With the success of Purple Rain—the 1984 Prince starrer which loosely fictionalized his life—the singer’s estate and Universal reportedly wanted to do a more ambitious project with a new story. While the studio is looking to do something more original than a Prince biopic, the currently-proposed project is familiar territory for Universal, which produced the summer-hit, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again which pulls from ABBA’s impressive catalogue to drive the narrative of the feel-good musical.

Considering Prince’s extensive catalogue, Universal has a lot of potential stories to tell. Whether it’s a “Raspberry Beret”-inspired story of a bartender falling for a girl who walks into Mr. McGee’s bar, a one-night stand a la “Little Red Corvette,” or a story of unrequited love the singer describes in “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” Prince’s catalogue paints several characters perfect for a jukebox musical.