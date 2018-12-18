Hollywood (and Major League Baseball!) Pays Tribute to A League of Their Own Director Penny Marshall

Director Penny Marshall in 2005. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Penny Marshall, the director of Big, A League of Their Own, and more, has died, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. A spokesperson for Marshall’s family said that her death on Monday was the result of complications from diabetes. She was 75.

Marshall first rose to fame acting on Laverne & Shirley, the Happy Days spinoff created by her brother, the late Garry Marshall. Her knack for physical comedy helped earn her three Golden Globe nominations playing tomboy Laverne DeFazio for eight seasons, from 1976 to 1983. Marshall made her feature film directorial debut, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, in 1986, but it was her second movie, Big, that found major success as the first female-directed film to bring in more than $100 million at the box office. Over a directing career spanning three decades, she helmed the Oscar nominee Awakenings, The Preacher’s Wife, and Riding in Cars with Boys.

On social media, news of Marshall’s death was met with remembrances from actors and filmmakers who worked with her, including her ex-husband Rob Reiner.

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Tributes also poured in from baseball fans, coaches, and the Hall of Fame in a nod to Marshall’s A League of Their Own, starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell.

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall, director of "A League of Their Own." pic.twitter.com/RITPLo5xN7 — MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2018

“RIP Penny Marshall. You were a light in this world,” wrote Justine Siegal, who in 2009 became the first female coach of an MLB team. “Your movie A League of Their Own honored the women of the [All-American Girls Professional Baseball League] and inspired others to play baseball. You made a difference. Thank you.”

We’ve rounded up other tributes to Marshall from friends, colleagues, and admirers below. We will update this post with more as they come in.

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

“I’m terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing. My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own.” Geena Davis — GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) December 18, 2018

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

One of my favorite Penny Marshall quotes: “I would much rather feel comfortable and feel beautiful, than to feel uncomfortable, but look fantastic.” Rest in love, Penny ❤️❤️❤️🌥 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 18, 2018

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

I just heard of Penny Marshall's passing. I was such and admirer of hers, such talent she had. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. She and her wonderful brother are reunited. -Barbara — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

I got to stay up late-after Happy Days-2 watch Laverne & Shirley. So sad 2 learn that Penny Marshall has passed. Sitting on a sit-com set 40 years later, thinking about milk & pepsi, rodeo-doh-doh-doh & so many of her brilliant moments. Love to her family, friends & our town... pic.twitter.com/imFiGVSw3T — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) December 18, 2018

I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me. She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JGE9kB7uAF — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2018

There is now crying in baseball. https://t.co/p4BgvJ6t4f — Chris Eigeman (@ChrisEigeman) December 18, 2018

NO! Goddamit. I had the good fortune to be directed by her once and she was sharp and smart and hilarious. And A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN still holds up. What an amazing talent. https://t.co/m93JikF3ld — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 18, 2018

Oh no. I am sending so much love to everybody I know who knew her & worked with her & loved her dearly. Including lucky young me a few times. I know she meant the world to so many women in entertainment, especially this little obsessed Laverne & Shirley fan. 💜 https://t.co/Bgzk4kTCBk — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) December 18, 2018

R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

So long to Penny Marshall, our first guest star. The Babysitter Bandit in Some Enchanted Evening (7G01). Great comedic actor and director. RIP pic.twitter.com/d43fyN5O68 — David Silverman (@tubatron) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news...

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DhP10j7m8s — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018

Hey, Penny Marshall had QUITE a run here. pic.twitter.com/ES6PtvA8Rt — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 18, 2018

Oh Penny Marshall. 💔 Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

Rest in Power, Penny Marshall. — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) December 18, 2018

I watched Laverne & Shirley every night with Happy Days growing up.

Penny Marshall thx for the laughter, your talents and the inspiration. #ripPenny — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall is invited to the great cookout upstairs for directing this one. pic.twitter.com/x8poaQIMBZ — Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) December 18, 2018

At a time when men dominated, #pennymarshall broke barriers as a director, giving us hit after hit. A League of their Own, Awakenings, & Big aren’t simply great movies. They r classics made by a director who was simultaneously setting up shots while breaking down walls. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 18, 2018

I had the very good fortune in my life to have worked with Penny Marshall... she was a one of a kind talent and a one of a kind person...RIP Penny... — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 18, 2018

Had the chance to meet and sit at plenty of Laker games with ms penny marshall during my childhood years. Great woman with a great soul! RIP pic.twitter.com/6ca7TkgDBo — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 18, 2018

God Bless Penny Marshall's extraordinary soul.

Beyond doubt she was able to excel at anything she put her world class mind & heart to and, lucky us, she picked comedy and films which celebrated humans. To many of us lost ones she was, at the time, the world's greatest den mother. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 18, 2018

#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her. https://t.co/pf2kfIkCH4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 18, 2018

So saddened by Penny Marshall's passing. Her work entertained us for years — what a remarkable woman! One thing I'll always remember about Penny — & maybe some people don't know this — she had one of the best sports memorabilia collections I've ever seen. RIP, Penny Marshall. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 18, 2018

This one really hit me hard. One of the best to ever do it. From the Boogie Down but always repped LA too #clipperlover Thank you Penny for blazing trails and sharing your talents. You… https://t.co/Pf7H5PrJwH — Regina King (@ReginaKing) December 18, 2018