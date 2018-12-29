Listen to Employee of the Month:

Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

As 2018 comes to a close, Catie Lazarus shares a super-duper special episode of Employee of the Month, which was recorded live at Largo in Los Angeles with comedians and Employee of the Month winners Patton Oswalt and Tig Notaro. You can catch Oswalt’s most recent comedy special Annihilation on Netflix. The prolific stand-up, actor, and writer is currently balancing multiple writing projects and prepping for his next special. Oswalt talks to Lazarus about the three challenges he faces in writing, especially for heroes. He also compares his experience as a fan with being in the film Big Fan. Plus Lazarus speaks with Tig Notaro, whose stand-up special Happy to Be Here is also on Netflix. She reveals how she dealt with being fired and letting someone go on her own TV series One Mississippi, and how she pitched her upcoming film First Ladies to co-star Jennifer Aniston. Oswalt and Notaro also share how, in the aftermath of grief, they found love and began new chapters in their lives. Here’s hoping our country can make a similar leap.

Website: Employee of the Month

Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Phil Surkis. Theme song by Lady Rizo.