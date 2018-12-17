The Weird Annihilation Noise Has Been Shortlisted for an Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its shortlists for a number of categories for the 2019 Oscars, including for the musical races. We at Slate are pleased to announced that the weird noise from Annihilation has earned a well-deserved spot on the Original Score shortlist, out of 156 eligible candidates.
OK, so technically Academy voters will have to consider not just this one particular sound, but the entire score from the movie Annihilation, which was composed by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow. But that’s only because the Board of Governors continues to ignore my petitions to create a category for Best Five (or Maybe Four or Seven) Note Musical Cue.
Anyway, some other movies were also announced as potential nominees, I guess, so here you go.
Original Score
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Original Song
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows
