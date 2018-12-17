The Weird Annihilation Noise Has Been Shortlisted for an Oscar

Paramount Pictures.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its shortlists for a number of categories for the 2019 Oscars, including for the musical races. We at Slate are pleased to announced that the weird noise from Annihilation has earned a well-deserved spot on the Original Score shortlist, out of 156 eligible candidates.

OK, so technically Academy voters will have to consider not just this one particular sound, but the entire score from the movie Annihilation, which was composed by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow. But that’s only because the Board of Governors continues to ignore my petitions to create a category for Best Five (or Maybe Four or Seven) Note Musical Cue.

Anyway, some other movies were also announced as potential nominees, I guess, so here you go.

Original Score

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Original Song

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows