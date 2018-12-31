The Eagles and Nick Foles Sneak Into the Playoffs as Minnesota Bickers During Its Own Viking Funeral

The steely-eyed gaze of a reigning Super Bowl MVP. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Super Bowl Champions will get a chance to try and do it again. Despite a 4-6 start to the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are tip-toeing into the playoffs after they beat Washington 24-0 on Sunday. A Philly win alone wouldn’t have been enough, and they needed the Minnesota Vikings to lose at home to the Chicago Bears in order to make the postseason math work. Let’s check in on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen to see how that game went.

Cousins and Thielen trying to get their timing down on the sideline pic.twitter.com/jh7jCwm15O — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 30, 2018

The Vikings lost, 24-10, putting an appropriately sad bow atop their disappointing season. Minnesota signed Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract during the offseason with hopes that he would win games like Sunday’s, but the quarterback could only lead the offense to a meager 164 total yards against the Bears. Cousins’ sideline squabble with Thielen was his most meaningful connection with a receiver all day, and the Vikings suffered their most embarrassing loss in a big game since the Eagles blew them out in the NFC Championship last year.

The Eagles, once again led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, will be playing the Bears in Chicago next weekend. Foles replaced starter Carson Wentz three weeks ago, and he’s doing that thing again where he can’t seem to lose elimination games. On Sunday, Foles completed 19 consecutive passes against Washington to tie an Eagles single-game record. The Bears would probably prefer to play against someone like Cousins instead of a reigning Super Bowl MVP, but that’s what they get for, um, beating Kirk Cousins.

Foles left the game in the second half with a chest injury, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles believe the quarterback has bruised ribs and they “think he’s OK.” Schefter also reported that those bruised ribs may have cost Foles a million bucks.

Eagles’ QB Nick Foles has a $1 million incentive if Philadelphia goes to the postseason AND he plays 33 percent of team’s plays. His bruised ribs that prevented him from finishing today’s game now mean he played 32 percent of Eagles’ plays - 1 percent short of $1 million. Ouch. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Foles will be able to easily recoup that missed bonus cash should he lead the Eagles to yet another unlikely Super Bowl win. That way, he’ll be able to write a sequel to his bestselling memoir, Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds. He can call it Believe It 2: My Journey to Do The Same Thing I Did Last Year. The Eagles are playing for more than just the city of Philadelphia now—they’re playing so Nick Foles’ literary agent can buy a couple new Teslas. Now, that’s motivation.