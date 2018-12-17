The Patriots Look Shaky. Is that Even Allowed?

Tom Brady and the Patriots suffered a disappointing loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

What is going on with the Patriots? After falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 on Sunday, New England has lost two games in a row and is in the midst of an uncharacteristic late-season slump. The Pats are currently the AFC’s 3-seed—impressive for most franchises but a peculiar spot for Bill Belichick’s squad. Should the standings stay like this, the Patriots won’t have a first-round playoff bye for the first time since 2009.

If that wasn’t weird enough, the Patriots were plagued by the decision-making of Tom Brady towards the end of Sunday’s game. New England had won five games in a row against Pittsburgh, but the Steelers’ defense (their achilles’ heel all season) effectively kept Brady and the Patriots’ offense in check. Down four points in the fourth quarter, Brady threw a distinctly un-Brady-like interception while fleeing some mild pressure.

Huge INT in the red zone by @joehaden23 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p7gsW5uCuH — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 16, 2018

Brady got the Patriots into the red zone on their ensuing drive, but, once there, he floated most of his passes out of his receivers’ reach. His final attempt was a fluttering sandpaper airplane of a toss into triple coverage that bounced harmlessly off the turf.

Steelers get the stop and the W 💪 pic.twitter.com/iUYZjN7u3k — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 17, 2018

Some perspective is probably needed right about now. Brady is 41 years old. That may be the prime for insurance adjusters and commodities traders, but it is positively ancient for NFL quarterbacks. He’s defied gerontology’s greatest minds for so long, it feels as if only our grandchildren will be the ones who will be alive to see his downswing.

Brady was excellent last week against the Dolphins and threw for 358 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. The Patriots lost not due to quarterbacking, but because of a 69-yard double-lateral play that was so stupendous it already has its own extensive Wikipedia page (with a “Potential aftermath” section that is continually being updated). Brady did make an uncharacteristic mistake to close out the first half of that contest, when he took a sack that ran time off the clock while the Patriots were in field goal range. Those three points would have negated any last-second miracles, and it was the kind of mistake Brady simply doesn’t make. (But he did make it.)

We’ve seen the supposed end of the Patriots’ dynasty roughly 90 times over the past 15 years. It would take Wile E. Coyote levels of conjecture to confidently assume that it is happening right now. If it were, would it look like a few sailed passes in a key, late-season game against a conference rival? Maybe, but if you see those incompletions on the 2019 New England Patriots Super Bowl DVD, you will know the answer for certain.