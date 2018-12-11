Netflix’s newest film is not your average heist movie. No, these men are not Takers or part of Danny Ocean’s crew. This isn’t a revenge job with a Mini Cooper car chase. This is an all-American heist tale of justice, and fighting for the true American Dream.

With a cast including, Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund, and Charlie Hunnam, Triple Frontier follows five former Special Forces operatives who come together to rob one of the most dangerous cartels in South America. Angered by the lack of financial security provided by their country after completing several dangerous tours of duty, the men decide to use their skill sets for the betterment of self rather than country.

Triple Frontier is clearly marketed toward Netflix’s loyal Narcos viewership, and while the audience will surely be drawn in by the familiar backdrop of the Latin American drug trade, the has found a new villain for the audience: the United States.

“Everything we’ve done for the last 17 years, with nothing to show for it?” ponders Isaac’s character Pope in the trailer.

The veteran and his group of outlaw peers are angry and ready to be properly compensated for their protection of their country. The financial struggles of the five veterans are not uncommon.

The issues tackled in Triple Frontier are very much in line with the difficulties military veterans currently face. In 2017, The Washington Post reported that a staggering 27 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are struggling to put food on the table.

With Triple Frontier, Netflix has found a way to tap into the opportunistic spirit of its most popular kingpins while delivering justice to one of our country’s most seemingly forgotten groups.

“You’ve been shot five times for your country and you can’t even afford to send your kids to college. If we had accomplished half the things that we’ve accomplished in any other profession, we’d be set for life,” says Pope.

Triple Frontier will be in select theaters and on Netflix in March 2019.