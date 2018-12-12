Just another manic Bundy. Donn Dughi / State Archives of Florida

After years of angry denials, Netflix confessed on Tuesday that they were responsible for the abduction of serial killer docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Deadline reports. The streaming service, whose protestations of innocence lost credibility over the years thanks not only to a mounting pile of evidence but also to a series of bizarre prison escapes, has promised to lead investigators to the show’s remains on Jan. 24. According to Netflix’s graphic confession, the series was directed and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, who also directed the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Last seen leaving in Netflix’s unassuming VW Beetle, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes will reportedly be presented chopped up into four “episodes.”

Investigators are still trying to decipher the clues about the new docuseries hidden in Netflix’s gleeful, taunting letter to the press, which promises “never-before heard” interviews with Ted Bundy. The series’ title seems to come from Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth’s Ted Bundy: Conversations With a Killer: The Death Row Interviews, which is probably the source of the audio, but the rest of the cipher remains to be decoded.

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is only the latest in a long series of serial-killer-themed shows investigators have tentatively linked to Netflix, from Mindhunter to The Boss Baby: Back in Business. Prosecutors say they will ask for The Death Penalty or, if it is not available, a list of titles related to The Death Penalty.