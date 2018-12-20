Jon Gruden and Nathan Peterman Are Playing Chess When Everyone Else in the NFL Is Playing Football

Jon Gruden: The Peterman whisperer? Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Nathan Peterman is back, baby. On Wednesday, the Oakland Raiders won the Peterman sweepstakes (they were the only participants) and signed the interception-prone quarterback to their practice squad. He will team up with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who’s been a Peterman fanatic since before it was cool. As he wrote for ESPN ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, “Peterman is ready to walk in and be a contributor from day one.” Rejoice, for Day 1 of the Gruden-Peterman alliance has arrived.

As a member of the practice squad, Peterman will need to play his way onto Oakland’s 53-man roster. One might think this would be unlikely, but Peterman is a training camp legend. Even after a nightmare first year in the NFL, Peterman beat out Josh Allen and A.J. McCarron to become Buffalo’s starting quarterback for this season’s opener. It only took 3 quarters and 2 interceptions before Peterman was yanked and replaced with Allen, but guess what became of McCarron? That’s right, he’s now the backup in Oakland and, once again, the man Peterman will be trying to beat. Peterman is built for this. As Gruden wrote in 2017, “He just looks like a pro quarterback.“

Peterman was, in the strictest sense, a pro quarterback with the Buffalo Bills for. He threw 5 first-half interceptions, an NFL record, during his debut as a starter in 2017. He’s the only player in the modern era to throw at least 11 interceptions in his first 100 pass attempts. By the time Buffalo released him, Peterman had been responsible for as many pick-sixes as touchdown passes (3).

Peterman’s statistics may be alarming, but the Raiders aren’t paying Gruden $100 million over 10 years to fiddle with a calculator. “There’s a stack of analytical data,” Gruden said at the most recent draft combine, “that people don’t even know how to read. … I still think doing things the old-fashioned way is a good way.” What’s more old-fashioned than signing a quarterback who has trouble completing a forward pass?

Both men are blessed in that they inhabit a totally different reality than the rest of us mortals. After trading Khalil Mack, his team’s best defensive player, and slumping to a 1-5 start, Gruden insisted the Raiders were “trying to stay competitive.” Weeks later, he traded away Amari Cooper, Oakland’s most talented receiver and a player Gruden said would be “the focal point of [the] offense” before the season began. Both Cooper (who’s now with the Cowboys) and Mack (who’s a Chicago Bear) have led their new teams to first place in their respective divisions while the Raiders are tied with the Cardinals for the worst record in the league.

The events of the real world are of similarly little importance to Peterman. After throwing a game-killing pick-six against the Houston Texans this season, the signal-caller confidently told reporters that he would “go out there and rip it” against the team’s next opponent, the Chicago Bears. “Mistakes are in the past,” he added. Peterman then proceeded to throw 3 interceptions in a 41-9 home loss to the Bears.

Peterman and Gruden have thick skin and short memories. How the hell do you gameplan against a couple of amnesiac armadillos? Just as Peterman will shrug off a multi-interception performance, Gruden has on multiple occasions appeared to forget that he traded away his all-universe defensive star. Since executing that deal, he’s both lamented that “it’s hard to find a great [pass rusher]” and marveled at the play of a particular defensive end. “Damn—Khalil Mack had another strip sack?” a reporter overheard him say in October. “Are you … kidding me?”

Individually, these are just a couple of guys who love football and have experienced a level of job security that would make the Queen jealous. Together, they could prove to be unstoppable. Gruden and Peterman are true revolutionaries in the sense that they are willing to suffer one million defeats in the pursuit of their ultimate goal. What that goal is, I’m not sure. If someone wants to pay me $100 million, I’d be happy to take a stab at figuring this whole thing out.