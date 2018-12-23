Vikings End Half With a Rather Casual Hail Mary

RUDOLPH THE REDZONE REINDEER pic.twitter.com/idtf7KQAn5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 23, 2018

Hail Marys should be difficult. Teams know they’re coming so they can pack the end zone and establish position ahead of the receivers. You have to actually defend the incoming pass, however, and the Detroit Lions forgot this important wrinkle just before halftime on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Tight end Kyle Rudolph didn’t even have to jump to catch Kirk Cousins’ desperate heave, and the Vikings took a 14-9 lead into the locker room.

The Lions had seven defenders in the end zone to cover Minnesota’s four receivers, yet Rudolph was able to field the pass like it was a punt. These additional camera angles aren’t kind to the Lions’ defense, who had been doing a good job up until the very last second of the half.

Does it count as a Hail Mary if it’s met with such little effort? Maybe we should call it a “Hey, Mary” instead. Perhaps that’s what the Lions defenders were arguing about as the ball dropped into Rudolph’s hands.