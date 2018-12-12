The Late Show Enters the Mind of Mike Pence During That Awkward Oval Office Spat

Cue the “Hello darkness, my old friend” jokes. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Donald Trump had a very public confrontation with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday over funding for the president’s border wall and the looming government shutdown. But it was Mike Pence who stole the show during the photo op gone wrong, as the vice president remained out of the fray and became a blank slate onto which onlookers could project their own feelings about the argument. The Late Show did just that by providing a voiceover imagining what, exactly, Pence was thinking.

On #LSSC tonight: Step inside the mind of Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/s1AsBkagVB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 12, 2018

“I’m a manila envelope taped to a beige wall,” thinks Pence, before letting his thoughts drift to what he’ll have for dinner. (Boiled potatoes, yum.) And Stephen Colbert’s team wasn’t the only late-night show to get in on the fun: Seth Meyers called Pence’s lack of response a literal “shutdown,” while Jimmy Kimmel Live edited the entire argument into a new, White House-themed installment of The Real Housewives complete with reactions from actual reality show stars.

The Daily Show took to Twitter to say what some of us were surely already thinking.

Me: these edibles ain't sh*t



(30 minutes later) pic.twitter.com/VMCMTVek9v — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 11, 2018

And you don’t have to be a professional comedian to find the humor in the situation.

mike pence is the worst member of this improv team — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 11, 2018

Mike Pence powered down to save electricity pic.twitter.com/TpFpa5mwrt — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 11, 2018

We go live to Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/hWOo3qLemu — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 11, 2018

Mike Pence, meanwhile, sits in silence, thanking heaven that there are other men around so he doesn't have to meet with Nancy Pelosi alone. — Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) December 11, 2018

Pence checking his nonexistent watch for 2020 pic.twitter.com/UPE3xKbQSd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 11, 2018

This is horrifying! Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer are just carrying on arguing as if Mike Pence is still alive! Somebody help him! — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 11, 2018

tfw you find out Aquaman is 148 minutes long pic.twitter.com/AI0FvmvYos — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 12, 2018