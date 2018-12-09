Dolphins Stun Patriots With Game-Winning Hook-and-Ladder Miracle

That post-hook-and-ladder feeling. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A successful hook-and-ladder play is about as rare as lightning striking the same Stradivarius twice, so cherish what the Miami Dolphins did to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Down six points and with only one play remaining, the Dolphins executed a series of laterals as time expired to beat New England, 34-33. It was exquisite.

IT'S A MIRACLE IN MIAMI pic.twitter.com/PvNMIaXBAB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

A Bill Belichick-coached team prides itself on solid special teams and discipline, and that is precisely what makes Miami’s Candyland-inspired winner so funny. Just look at this convoluted mess.

With Sunday’s loss, Tom Brady’s now has a 7-10 record in Miami. His and New England’s struggles in South Florida defy explanation, though the quarterback did say “climate plays some role” as they prepared for this week’s game. Humidity gets a bad rap, but the Dolphins deserve all the credit for their miracle of a game-winner.