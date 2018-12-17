Get More You Must Remember This Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to You Must Remember This Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Mexican actress Lupe Vélez was the victim of one of Kenneth Anger’s cruelest invented stories. His fabrication of her manner of death lays bare vicious racism in addition to Hollywood Babylon’s usual sexism. In this episode, we sort out the fact of Vélez’s life from Anger’s fiction and consider the star of the Mexican Spitfire series as a comedian ahead of her time.

You can email us at youmustrememberthispodcast@gmail.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.