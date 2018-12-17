You Must Remember This

The Racist Rewriting of the Life and Death of Lupe Vélez

She was a brilliant comedian ahead of her time, but racist, fabricated rumors turned her suicide into a punchline.

Mexican actress Lupe Vélez was the victim of one of Kenneth Anger’s cruelest invented stories. His fabrication of her manner of death lays bare vicious racism in addition to Hollywood Babylon’s usual sexism. In this episode, we sort out the fact of Vélez’s life from Anger’s fiction and consider the star of the Mexican Spitfire series as a comedian ahead of her time.

