Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by reporter Shirley Wang to talk about her account of her dad’s friendship with Charles Barkley. Jane Leavy also comes on the show to discuss her Babe Ruth biography, The Big Fella. Finally, ESPN’s Joel Anderson helps assess the documentary 42 to 1, on Buster Douglas’ shocking win over Mike Tyson.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Shirley Wang on Twitter and check out her portfolio.

• Wang’s story, “My Dad’s Friendship With Charles Barkley.”

• The time Barkley threw someone through a window.

• Follow Jane Leavy on Twitter and buy her book The Big Fella.

• Follow Joel Anderson on Twitter.

• The documentary 42 to 1.

• Newsday’s story from Feb. 11, 1990, about Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Maharajas of Mash:

Stefan’s Maharaja of Mash: What was Babe Ruth’s best nickname?

Josh’s Maharaja of Mash: An update on the quest to find a clip of Pat Summerall promoting the Fox sketch comedy show House of Buggin’.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Jane Leavy to discuss A League of Their Own upon the death of the film’s director Penny Marshall.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.