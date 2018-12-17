Les Moonves Will Not Get His $120 Million Payout After All

Julie Chen and Les Moonves. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It seems Leslie Moonves will not get his $120 million payout after all—at least, not without a fight. The former CBS chairman and CEO was forced to resign in September following a months-long investigation into multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations. Now the company says it will deny Moonves his severance package because of his alleged conduct.

“We have determined that there are grounds to terminate for cause, including his willful and material misfeasance, violation of Company policies and breach of his employment contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the Company’s investigation,” the CBS board said in a statement released on Monday. “Mr. Moonves will not receive any severance payment from the Company.”

Moonves has denied many of the allegations against him, including all accusations of nonconsensual sex, though women have continued to come forward after his resignation to speak out against Moonves and CBS more generally over incidents of alleged harassment and retaliation. A New York Times story earlier this month leaked details from CBS’ investigation, including that Moonves had not cooperated with investigators and that his alleged conduct at the network was already known to employees working at the company, including two board members.