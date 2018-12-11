Studio 360

Can You Ever Forgive Lee Israel?

The literary con artist talks about her criminal past, now adapted into the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy.

Lee Israel’s memoir, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, tells the story of her years forging letters by famous writers like Dorothy Parker and Noel Coward. Her book has recently been adapted into a new film starring Melissa McCarthy as Israel. Kurt Andersen interviewed the real Lee Israel in 2008, and with the film adaption now in theaters, he revisits his conversation with the literary con artist. Lee Israel died in 2014.

This podcast was produced by Studio 360.

