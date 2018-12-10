Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Gene Demby, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by NPR’s Gene Demby to discuss Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray and the choice he’ll soon be making about whether to pursue a career in football, baseball, or both. They also talk about the Philadelphia 76ers’ Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid, locker room toxicity, and how to build a winning team in the modern NBA. Finally, they assess various proposals on how to “modernize” punting.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Gene Demby on Twitter and listen to his podcast, Code Switch.

• ESPN’s Joel Anderson and Jake Trotter break down the factors in Kyler Murray’s decision to play baseball.

• Murray’s agent Scott Boras says the star quarterback is giving up football.

• Baseball America says Murray would do better financially in the NFL.

• Joel Embiid isn’t happy with his role since Jimmy Butler joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

• Danny Chau’s Ringer story, “Joel Embiid May Be a Shaq-Sized Solution.”

• The NFL wants proposals on how to fix punting.

• The MMQB’s suggested punting innovations.

• Greg Schiano proposed scrapping kickoffs and giving teams the option to go for it on fourth-and-15.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Darren Bennetts:

Stefan’s Darren Bennett: On the poet and baseball writer Tom Clark, who died in August at 77.

Josh’s Darren Bennett: The pleasure and pain of sharing a homophonous surname with Zach LaVine.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Gene, Stefan, and Josh talk about Washington’s decision to hand the keys to its system to Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson rather than Colin Kaepernick. (Here’s the Steven Ruiz blog post proving that Kaepernick actually does know the Washington system.)

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.