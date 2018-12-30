Klay Thompson Brilliantly Explains the Perils of the Internet after Enjoying a Heartfelt Reunion With His Own Hand

“I missed you,” Thompson told his hand. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Klay Thompson has a surgical-grade jump shot, one that is engineered for consistency and precision. But basketball isn’t surgery (there’s more running involved, for one thing), and a flawless shot doesn’t necessarily guarantee success. The Golden State guard’s career 3-point average is 41.6 percent, but he had shot just 6-31 from deep in the six games leading up to Saturday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Six games is a long time for a perfect jump-shooter to be laying bricks, and Thompson was the very picture of relief after hitting his fourth 3-pointer of the night in Portland.

Klay hits his fourth triple of the night then looks at his shooting hand and says “I’ve missed you!”



He finished the game with 32 PTS, shooting 80% from downtown ☔️#DubNation | @KlayThompson | @warriors pic.twitter.com/7vGLk5jW4N — NBA UK (@NBAUK) December 30, 2018

“I’ve missed you!” said the shooting guard to his hand. It was a reunion fit for a rom-com and added to Thompson’s mystique as one of the NBA’s most lovable eccentrics. Beyond having a heart-to-heart with his own appendage, the guard has:

-Autographed a toaster (and sparked a win-streak).

-Developed a fully formed alter-ego across the globe named “China Klay.”

-Disappeared before a practice (and reemerged the next day to score 60 points).

-Participated in a man-on-the-street interview about the dangers of scaffolding for the local news in New York.

-Stated that he is an “avid collector of robes.”

Thompson is seemingly made for the internet and, naturally, gifs and videos of his conversation with his hand went viral before the refs blew the final whistle. (The Warriors won, 115-105. Thompson scored 32 points and went 4-for-5 from deep). When asked postgame about the rapid proliferation of Klay content online, Thompson opined on the the internet in general and issued his wise and enviable perspective.

Klay Thompson on his ‘I miss you’ message to his hand going crazy online: “The Internet is a volatile place. I don’t try to be on there too much...Mass information is crazy. I try to read books.” pic.twitter.com/DkW1LpYePA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2018

The internet is a volatile place! Mass information is crazy! Books are good!

Thompson did more than just regain his shooting accuracy on Saturday night—he also gave the blueprint for a meaningful New Year’s resolution. The swingman may be the NBA’s most meme-able star, but the joke’s on us. He’s post-internet, and, the way he tells it, this seems like a blissful state in which to exist.