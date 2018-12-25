Kevin Spacey Releases Bizarre, Stomach-Churning Video as Authorities Unveil Sexual Assault Charge

Kevin Spacey talks on stage at the Petersen Automotive Museum on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has been out of the public eye for more than a year since he was engulfed in a series of sexual misconduct accusations. And for some reason he thought that the best thing to do as a comeback was to release a very bizarre video on Christmas Eve in which he appears to try to defend himself in his Frank Underwood character from the Netflix show House of Cards. The fact that he published the video shortly after the Boston Globe posted a story detailing that prosecutors announced the first criminal charge against Spacey for alleged sexual assault made the whole thing even stranger. Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on Jan. 7. He could face up to five years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender

The three-minute video that essentially consists of a monologue by Spacey as Underwood is titled “Let Me Be Frank” and appears to allude to the way the actor was fired from House of Cards. Spacey was also fired form the Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World as the allegations against him increased. “I know what you want,” Spacey says in the video. “You want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple. Not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?”

Throughout the creepy video, Spacey appears to try to defend himself with a script and a tone of voice that makes it seem like he’s trying to get away with something. “I can promise you this,” he says. “If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.” The actor appears to be trying to lean into his Frank Underwood persona in a tongue-in-cheek fashion that seems to completely ignore that the accusations he faces are actually really serious and nothing to joke about.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men, but on Christmas Eve the Boston Globe reported the actor will face the first criminal charge related to the allegations. The charge is due to an incident that allegedly occurred in July 2016 with the son of a former Boston news anchor, Heather Unruh. Unruh had previously publicly accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her then 18-year-old son at a bar in Nantucket. Her son apparently lied to Spacey about his age, leading the actor to buy him drinks. Afterward, Unruh claimed Spacey stuck his hands inside her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals. “The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said at a news conference last year. “This was a criminal act.”