Kevin Hart attends a Wall Street Journal event in Laguna Beach, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, Variety reports. Hart announced the news in an Instagram post, writing that hosting the ceremony had been “a goal on my list for a long time.”

The news comes the same day that the Hollywood Reporter published a story headlined “Why Oscar Host Has Become the Least Wanted Job in Hollywood,” about people who had passed on the job, which seems to suggest Hart would be a good candidate, if he were only more tasteless:

So who’s right for the job? Kevin Hart is funny without being tasteless; Sarah Silverman is tasteless without always being funny.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed Hart’s announcement in a reply to his post:

They also issued a statement expressing their happiness that Hart would be hosting:

"I'm so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the #Oscars." - @KevinHart4real



The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the last two years, but Kimmel had previously announced he would not be returning. Hart, last seen in Night School with Tiffany Haddish, has a first look deal at Universal. The 91st Academy Award ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre, and will be broadcast live on ABC.