Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Lindsay Gibbs of ThinkProgress to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to cut star running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ released a video of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman. The New York Times’ Marc Tracy also joins to talk about Alabama’s crazy come-from-behind win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, where they were led by onetime starter and now backup quarterback Jalen Hurts. And Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated assesses the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s new head coach Gregg Berhalter and the tortured process that led to Berhalter’s hiring.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Lindsay Gibbs on Twitter and listen to her podcast Burn It All Down.

• Gibbs on the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to cut Kareem Hunt and how the Reuben Foster case shows the NFL has failed every test on domestic violence.

• Hunt’s interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

• The Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger argues that the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill “shows a path away from a heinous crime.”

• Follow Marc Tracy on Twitter.

• Tracy’s game story on Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

• Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to victory and was celebrated for staying at Alabama after losing the starting job.

• Tua Tagovailoa revealed in an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi that his father beat him for playing poorly.

• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter.

• Wahl’s story on the botched hiring process that led U.S. Soccer to hire Gregg Berhalter.

• Eric Betts wrote in Slate that there’s no reason for American fans to trust U.S. Soccer.

• Matthew Doyle on what we know about Berhalter as a coach.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly teddy bear tosses:

Stefan’s teddy bear toss: Mongolian knuckle-bone shooting and other sports on UNESCO’s lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Josh’s teddy bear toss: On Ronnie Cahill, who had the worst season by a quarterback in NFL history.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk with Slate writer and Alabama fan Molly Olmstead about what it’s like to root for a football team that never loses.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.