The phone in question, presumably, pictured as West was showing it to President Trump. Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

The social media age has made it clearer than ever that stars really are just like us in one crucial respect: Their online lives are an unceasing nightmare from which they can never, ever awaken. Kanye West, last seen getting cyber-bullied by Lana Del Rey just for doing something normal like making the cast of Saturday Night Live listen to an incomprehensible speech about Donald Trump, crossed paths with the dark side of the internet again on Monday night. This time, West’s mentions got RIPed at the theater, that age-old site of norm-enforcement and public shaming. Actor Jarrod Spector, currently playing Sonny Bono on Broadway in the new musical The Cher Show, took to Twitter during the show’s opening night performance to ask Kanye West to please put his phone away:

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

It used to be, if you were starring in a Broadway show and you noticed a famous musician at your opening night performance staring at his or her phone, you had to wait until the next day and write a letter on a typewriter, then go to the post office and send it to his or her representatives before you could ask why their client was staring at a phone during your performance, since phones in those days didn’t have screens or the internet and you weren’t really supposed to take them places or stare at them and if you wanted to you’d have to disconnect them from the wall with, like, a screwdriver or something, and even after all that trouble you’d just be staring at blank, black Bakelite. Today, we have Twitter! West, whose representatives told the New York Times he was using his phone to take notes, later apologized and expressed his admiration for the show:

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

The confrontation, which seasoned observers of New York’s social scene are already referring to as “the glory and the scandal of the age,” has shaken high society to its core. While the economic impact will take decades to play out, the biggest winners so far have been monocle manufacturing concerns and the champagne industry, as a rash of monocles popping from their astonished owner’s faces into their glasses of champagne has spurred increased sales of both household staples. If you’d like to see the next high society feud for yourself—or start a new one!—The Cher Show is at the Neil Simon Theatre through May 26, 2019.