JuJu Smith-Schuster plays hard for those imaginary points. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Finally, an NFL player who appreciates those who really put it on the line every Sunday: fantasy football owners. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has been battling a groin injury all week, and he graciously tweeted on Saturday that he will be active for their upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints. Most fantasy football leagues host championships this weekend, and there could have been some gravely consequential lineup uncertainty were it not for his tweet.

A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018

Smith-Schuster’s gesture is long overdue. Sadly, many of his peers don’t share this appreciation and respect for the hard-working folks who participate in fantasy football, even though they essentially play the same sport. (One has pads. That’s the only difference I can think of right now.) The points may be imaginary, but there’s nothing fake about the feelings these NFL players are trying to hurt.

I really could care less about all y'all fantasy teams, get outta my mentions with that shit. ✌🏿 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) September 17, 2017

Dear Jameson,



This is the real world, & the @lions won. That's all that matters. Have a great night.



Sincerely,



Golden https://t.co/H80MbInHKY — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 19, 2017

No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time.🙏🏽 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 16, 2017

“No offense?” Tell that to the thousands of men and women who dutifully drag themselves out of bed by 1 p.m. ET every Sunday to set their lineups. Countless brunches have been ruined by late injury updates, but you’ll never hear an NFL player apologize. They don’t know what it’s like in the mimosa trenches, where Adam Schefter’s tweets might not come in because cell service is spotty.

Smith-Schuster cares about your fantasy team, even if no one else does. He also understands that this Sunday is about more than just the Steelers’ postseason chances. People’s fantasy playoffs are on the line. There are real pretend stakes involved, and every imaginary point counts.