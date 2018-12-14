Music Trivia: The Christmas Music Edition

Get More Hit Parade Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hit Parade Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Think you know music? Hit Parade, the music-history podcast from Slate, is back with a new episode of the Bridge.

In this monthly miniepisode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy reflects on the previous full-length episode of the show and invites one Slate Plus member onto the show to play some music trivia related to the upcoming episode. How does it all work? Contestants are asked three trivia questions, and the player also has the opportunity to turn the tables—they get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with one trivia question of their own.

This month, Molanphy is joined at the mic by Jessica Goldstein, the culture editor at ThinkProgress and a journalist whose work has appeared in Vulture and the Washington Post, among other places. Her October article in Entertainment Weekly, “Britney Spears Wanted to Be a Star: An Oral History of ‘ … Baby One More Time’ ” was an inspiration for the November episode of Hit Parade.

Together, they look back at the legacy of Britney Spears and look ahead to the next episode of Hit Parade, which is all about Christmas music.

Podcast production by T.J. Raphael. Additional support for this episode comes from Danielle Hewitt and Merritt Jacob.