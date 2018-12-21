Barack Obama Joins Hamilton’s New Remix, Bringing It All Back to the Room Where It Happened

Barack Obama. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What year is it? No, seriously, what year is it? With the words “Barack Obama” and Hamilton both in the headlines, it’s difficult to be sure. Could it be 2009, the year that Lin-Manuel Miranda first publicly performed a song from his future hit musical for the White House Poetry Jam?

Or maybe it’s March 2016, and Miranda and Christopher Jackson are serenading Obama, nearing the end of his second term, with “One Last Time.”

Perhaps it’s 2018, and Miranda has brought the musical full circle, to the (metaphorical) room where it happened, by having Obama guest star on a new remix of “One Last Time,” reading Washington’s Farewell Address.

… I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers.

I look forward to seeing you again in 2022, when Obama will presumably announce that he and Michelle are producing the Hamilton movie for Netflix, with Miranda reprising the lead role.