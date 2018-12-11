The Golden Globes Name Their New Television Achievement Award After a Comedy Legend

Carol Burnett. Brad Barket/Getty Images

The Golden Globes’ new lifetime achievement award for television has found a worthy namesake in a comedy legend. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday that the prize, which will be the small-screen equivalent of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film, will be named after Carol Burnett, who has certainly achieved plenty of television during her lifetime. In 1967, she became the first woman to host her own variety sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show on CBS, which ran for 11 years. She has won the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has been inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Now, Burnett will add a new accolade to her collection as the (fitting) first recipient of the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 6. Burnett has been nominated for 16 Golden Globes in the past for her work in both film and television and won five. Future recipients of the lifetime achievement prize “will be chosen based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.”