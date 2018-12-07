Live at Politics and Prose

Why Religion?

When Elaine Pagels began to wonder why religion was still important in the 21st century, she found answers in her own story.

Listen to Episode No. 229 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Elaine Pagels discusses her book Why Religion? at a Politics and Prose event.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

