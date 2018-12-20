These Sheet-Pan Sugar Cookies Will Be the Talk of the Cookie Swap

Photo by Rocky Luten

According to Buddy the Elf, there are four food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. But, in my opinion, there’s a fifth: Sugar cookies.

During the month of December, after I’ve decked the halls with boughs of holly and rocked around the Christmas tree, it’s time to fire up the oven and bake with yuletide cheer. Instead of figgy pudding or roasting chestnuts over an open fire, I obsessively make Christmas cookies.

Because classic sugar cookies, topped with snow white vanilla frosting and dotted with red and green sugar, are pure holly-jolly perfection. In fact, I love sugar cookies so much, that I came up with a way to bake more even faster: Sugar Cookie Bars.

Regular sugar cookies are already pretty easy to make, but this version is even simpler. No chilling, rolling, or cutting. Instead, spread the sticky, butter-rich dough in a big non-stick baking pan and pop it into the oven. Not only does it result in a soft, almost blondie-like texture, but it’ll save you time. You can bake two dozen bars on just one tray!

Decorating is always my favorite part. I have fond memories of listening to Christmas music while making snowflake-shaped cutouts with my mom. But you’ll probably only make it through one version of “Jingle Bells” before these bars are done. Instead of individually decorating the cookies, frost the whole sheet with vanilla-cream cheese icing and sprinkle with red and green sprinkles. If you’re feeling extra cheerful, crush some candy canes or grate white chocolate on top.

To Grandma’s house you go? No problem. These cookies were practically made for traveling in a one-horse open sleigh. Bake a batch and leave them in the pan to avoid that “now where do these go?” conundrum. Better yet, bake the cookie bars in a brand new pan, slap a bow on top with a recipe card and give the whole tray as a gift to the host. Like magic, you’re automatically on the top of everyone’s nice list.

• 3/4 cup butter, at room temperature

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup light brown sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or vanilla extract)

• 2 cups flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

• 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

• 2 cups powdered sugar

• 1 tablespoon heavy cream

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• sprinkles, for decorating

