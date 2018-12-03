Benjamin Frisch

Jennifer Aniston’s story had it all: heartbreak, secrecy, sex, and betrayal. But what it also had was a new kind of tabloid: Us Weekly and its copycats. Brad Pitt leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie would have been a huge Hollywood scandal no matter when it happened, but it became an even bigger one because it was turbocharged by these tabloids. After her divorce, these tabloids invented the character known as Sad Jen, a chronically depressed version of Aniston who was obsessed with having a baby. She’s persisted ever since.

Recently, the tabloid InTouch ran an issue with the headline “Brad Stuns Jen! Marry Me Again!” What is going on? How is it still going on? Why is it still going on? To find out we spoke to former tabloid reporters, editors, and fans, to figure out why the tabloids are still so obsessed with the archetype of Sad Jen, and the baby she may or may not be having.

This is the last episode of Decoder Ring for 2018, but we’ll be back next year with all new shows.

This episode was written and reported by Willa Paskin and edited and produced by Benjamin Frisch.