Cardi B Helps James Corden Find His Own Signature Sound on Carpool Karaoke, Okurrr?

Cardi B brought her distinctive trills and sound effects to Carpool Karaoke, but host James Corden will need her guidance tif he ever wants to find his own. During a car ride around Los Angeles, the Late Late Show host was fine rapping along to two of Cardi’s biggest hits, “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi.” But despite trying twice, Corden was unable to mimic her favorite catchphrase, “okurrr,” which she has described as “a cold pigeon in New York City.” Instead, he’ll have to settle for the one Cardi assigned him, which is better suited to his skill set.

That was just one small part of the pair’s eventful trip around Los Angeles, which involved Cardi shouting out the window to kids to “stay in school” and taking a driver’s lesson that destroyed several traffic cones and quite possibly a camera. But the portion of the segment that should most interest Cardi’s estranged husband Offset is a surprise visit she and Corden paid to a Culver City senior center to perform “I Like It” for a dance class. There, Cardi found an admirer, and I bet Gunter would at least never show up uninvited to a concert begging a woman to take him back. “Hey-ya,” indeed.