The stuff you loved as a kid—that still deserves love when you’re a grown-up. Kurt Andersen talks with author Bruce Handy about how the best children’s literature can still enthrall adults—and then Bruce’s and Kurt’s kids join them to weigh in. Jim Henson always thought of his creations, the Muppets, as adult entertainment, but thanks to Sesame Street, they ended up being beloved by kids. And finally, Kurt talks with design critic Alexandra Lange about the history of playgrounds and how lawyers and bureaucrats have ruined fun.

