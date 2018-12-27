Watch the Trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Before You Stream It Tomorrow

Netflix.

All those leaks—or should we say “leaks”—have been proven true with a new trailer for Netflix’s Black Mirror movie, which will be available to watch Dec. 28. This marks the first time the streaming service has openly acknowledged the imminent release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, despite a trail of breadcrumbs that included a deleted tweet, details translated from a Korean website, and some Reddit sleuthing.

Now, we have an official synopsis to go by for the film:

In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.

You can watch the trailer below.