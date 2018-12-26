Everything We Think We Know About the Black Mirror Movie Coming to Netflix

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Screenshot from Netflix

What we know: Netflix has created a landing page for a film called Black Mirror: Bandersnatch with the simple synopsis “Be right back,” a reference to one of Black Mirror’s most poignant, chilling episodes.

What we think we know: Nothing has been formally announced or confirmed, so take all of the following with a pixel of salt. A now-deleted Netflix tweet supposedly revealed last month that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will be released Dec. 28. The Independent has picked up more details via the Korean Media Rating Board, including that the movie will star Fionn Whitehead and be directed by David Slade, who also directed the episode “Metalhead.” A leaked photo featuring Whitehead, Will Poulter, and Asim Chaudhry seems to support that casting.

What we also think we know: Despite an earlier report that it would be 90 minutes long, Bandersnatch apparently comes with 312 minutes of footage, which supports the rumor that it will be the interactive, choose-your-own-adventure story previously believed to be an episode of Season 5. And Reddit detectives have discovered that it is set in the 1980s and that the plot synopsis translates to: “A young programmer makes a fantasy novel into a game. Soon, reality and virtual world are mixed and start to create confusion.”

What we know we think: These leaks aren’t leaks at all, but deliberate clues left by the filmmakers designed to create hype ahead of the “surprise” release of Bandersnatch, illustrating how the internet has changed the way we consume culture and how that change can be used to manipulate us into thinking we’ve discovered new information when in fact it has been fed to us.

What we know we think we know we think we know: 404 Not Found.