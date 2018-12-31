The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Ocean’s 8, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Support the Girls, and Leave No Trace. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Bros., Lucasfilm Ltd., Magnolia Pictures, Bleecker Street.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. FX

Must Watch

The Dark Knight

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pulp Fiction

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Jan. 2)

Good Watch

Across the Universe

Black Hawk Down

City of God

The Departed

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla (2014)

Hell or High Water

Mona Lisa Smile

Swingers

The Strangers

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Jan. 9)

American Gangster (Jan. 16)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Jan. 29)

Binge Watch

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Jan. 17)

Z Nation Season 5 (Jan. 27)

Family Watch

Happy Feet

It Takes Two

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Jan. 24)

The Incredibles 2 (Jan. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

The Addams Family

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

xXx

“You Call This Archaeology?” Watch

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

If You’re Bored

Babel

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Tears of the Sun

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Watchmen

﻿XXX: State of the Union

Netflix Programming

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3

Comedians of the World

Pinky Malinky

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

And Breathe Normally (Jan. 4)

Call My Agent! Season 3 (Jan. 4)

El Potro: Unstoppable (Jan. 4)

Lionheart (Jan. 4)

Godzilla The Planet Eater (Jan. 9)

When Heroes Fly (Jan. 10)

Friends from College Season 2 (Jan. 11)

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Jan. 11)

Sex Education (Jan. 11)

Solo (Jan. 11)

The Last Laugh (Jan. 11)

Revenger (Jan. 15)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Jan. 15)

Carmen Sandiego (Jan. 18)

Close (Jan. 18)

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Jan. 18)

Girl (Jan. 18)

Grace and Frankie Season 5 (Jan. 18)

IO (Jan. 18)

Soni (Jan. 18)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2 Part B (Jan. 18)

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Jan. 18)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5 (Jan. 18)

Justice (Jan. 21)

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Jan. 24)

Animas (Jan. 25)

Black Earth Rising (Jan. 25)

Club de Cuervos Season 4 (Jan. 25)

Kingdom (Jan. 25)

Medici: The Magnificent (Jan. 25)

Polar (Jan. 25)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 (Jan. 25)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Jan. 29)

HBO

The Outsiders. Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Traffic (2000)

Good Watch

The American President (1995)

Big Fish (2003)

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Logan (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

The Outsiders (1983)

True Grit (1969)

X2 (2003)

Ocean’s 8 (2018) (Jan. 12)

Tully (2018) (Jan. 19)

Family Watch

Shark Tale (2004)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Nostalgia Watch

Never Been Kissed (1999)

If You’re Bored

The Beach (2000)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Couples Retreat (2009)

The First Grader (2011)

Half Baked (1998)

Hop

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

The Girl Next Door (Unrated Version) (2004)

The Losers (2010)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Pirate Radio (2009)

Psycho (1998)

Psycho II (1983)

Psycho III (1986)

Season of the Witch (2011)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Spies Like Us (1985)

Striptease (Unrated Version) (1996)

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Super Troopers 2 (2018) (Jan. 5)

Down a Dark Hall (2018) (Jan. 6)

Geostorm (2017) (Jan. 20)

Tag (2018) (Jan. 26)

HBO Original Programming

Brexit (Jan. 19)

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (Jan. 26)

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists (Jan. 28)

Season Premieres

True Detective Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 13)

Real Time with Bill Maher Season 17 Premiere (Jan. 19)

Crashing Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 20)

High Maintenance Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 20)

Estrenos

Lesson #7 by Alberto Ferreras, 2018 (Jan. 1)

Sra. Genovese (AKA Mrs. Genovese), 2018 (Jan. 1)

El Rio (AKA The River) (2018) (Jan. 4)

Biutiful (AKA Beautiful) (2010) (Jan. 11)

Veneno: Primera Caída, el Relámpago de Jack (AKA Jack Veneno) (2018) (Jan. 18)

Sin Rodeos (AKA Empowered) (2018) (Jan. 25)

Amazon Prime

Eighth Grade. A24

Must Watch

Brazil (1985)

Eighth Grade (2018) (Jan. 13)

Leave No Trace (2018) (Jan. 3)



Good Watch

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Valkyrie (2008)

Beautiful Boy (2018) (Jan. 4)

Final Score (2018) (Jan. 12)

The Debt (2010) (Jan. 16)

Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018) (Jan. 19)

Binge Watch

Breaking Big Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Sleepover (2004)

Family Watch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) (Jan. 4)

If You’re Bored

Bad Girls from Mars (1990)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bestseller (2015)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blue Hill Avenue (2001)

Bright Lights, Big City (1988)

Event Horizon (1997)

First Civilizations Season 1

Frontline Season 36

Gargoyle (2004)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Line of Duty (2013)

Livin’ by the Gun (2011)

Nova Wonders Season 1

Promised Land (2012)

Silent Tongue (1993)

The Godson (1998)

Trucks (1997)

War (2007)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Killers (2010) (Dec. 7)

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) (Dec. 7)

Before I Fall (2017) (Dec. 8)

Collide (2016) (Dec. 8)

Life of Crime Mini-series (Dec. 15)

Evan Almighty (2007) (Dec. 19)

Iron Man 2 (2010) (Dec. 25)

Amazon Original Programming

Informer Season 2 (Jan. 11)

The Grand Tour Season 3 (Jan. 18)

Four More Shots Please! Season 1 (Jan. 25)

Endeavour Season 5 (Jan. 29)





Hulu

Chicken Run. Aardman Animations/DreamWorks Pictures

Must Watch

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Grizzly Man (2005)

The Limey (1999)

Support the Girls (Jan. 3)

Must Listen

Annihilation (2018) (Jan. 5)

Good Watch

9 to 5 (1980)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

Chinatown (1974)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

East Is East (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

In a World… (2013)

Into the West (1992)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Love Actually (2003)

Mud (2013)

The Others (2001)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shrek (2001)

Tangerines (2015)

Total Recall (1990)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Voices (2015)

Drinking Buddies (Jan. 2)

The Overnight (2015) (Jan. 5)

Kusama – Infinity (2018) (Jan. 10)

The Snapper (1993) (Jan. 15)

Bad Reputation (2018) (Jan. 31)

Love Gilda (2018) (Jan. 31)

Binge Watch

Atlanta Season 2

Dot. Season 2B

The Detectorists Season 3

X Company Seasons 2 and 3

The X-Files Season 11 (Jan. 3)

Lodge 49 Season 1 (Jan. 7)

Basilisk Season 1 (Jan. 17)

Alone Season 4 (Jan. 18)

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Butterfly Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Brockmire Season 2 (Jan. 18)

Giada in Italy Season 2 (Jan. 18)

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative Seasons 1 and 2 (Jan. 18)

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Project Runway All Stars Season 6 (Jan. 18)

Spring Baking Championship Seasons 2 and 3 (Jan. 18)

The Tesla Files Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Worst Cooks in America Season 10 (Jan. 18)

Binge Watch: Stephen King Edition

Children of the Corn (2009)

Cujo (1983)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

The Running Man (1987)

Nostalgia Watch

Patch Adams (1998)

Family Watch

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Chicken Run (2000)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

Penelope (2008)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

The Way Back (2011)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura (2005)

Sherlock Gnomes (Jan. 4)

If You’re Bored

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Cake (2006)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Double Team (1997)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

Inside Out (2011)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

Payback (1999)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Right at your Door (2007)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

Sabrina (1995)

Saints & Sinners Seasons 1-3

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stone (2010)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

The Weather Man (2005)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

The Unicorn (2018) (Jan. 3)

Disaster Movie (2008) (Jan. 6)

Alright Now (2018) (Jan. 8)

The Commuter (2018) (Jan. 8)

Burden of Truth Season 1 (Jan. 12)

Forever My Girl (2018) (Jan. 14)

Another Time (2018) (Jan. 15)

Walking with the Enemy (2013) (Jan. 15)

You, Me and Dupree (2006) (Jan. 16)

O (Othello) (2006) (Jan. 17)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 2 (Jan. 18)

America’s Book of Secrets Season 3 (Jan. 18)

American Pickers Season 10 (Jan. 18)

Beyond Scared Straight Season 3 (Jan. 18)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Cities of the Underworld Season 3 (Jan. 18)

Dance Moms Season 7 (Jan. 18)

Disappeared Season 8 (Jan. 18)

Dr. Pimple Popper Special (Jan. 18)

Finding Escobar’s Millions Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Four Weddings Season 9 (Jan. 18)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Found: Complete Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Hanger 1 Season 1 and 2 (Jan. 18)

Homicide Hunter Season 7 (Jan. 18)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special (Jan. 18)

Married at First Sight Season 6 (Jan. 18)

My 600lb Life Seasons 5 and 6 (Jan. 18)

Nightwatch Season 4 (Jan. 18)

Nostradamus Effect Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Swamp People Seasons 6 and 7 (Jan. 18)

The Vatican Tapes (2015) (Jan. 20)

Stella’s Last Weekend (2018) (Jan. 21)

The Pagan King (2018) (Jan. 21)

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs) Season 1 (Jan. 26)

Rent: Special (Jan. 28)

Cruise (2018) (Jan. 28)

Not Even If You’re Bored

The Last Airbender (2010) (Jan. 8)

Hulu Original Programming

Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)