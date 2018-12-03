This Supercut of the Year’s Best Movies Really Ties 2018 Together

If you’re like us, January seems like it was approximately 400 years ago. So one of the benefits of David Ehrlich’s Best Films of 2018 video, which has become an eagerly awaited annual tradition, is as a simple memory-jogger. While his Top 25, strung together with songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody”—drawn from a movie that, thankfully, did not make the list—is, like most critics’, heavy on fall prestige releases, it also stretches all the way back to the second week of the year, when Paddington 2 made its slightly belated U.S. debut. In fact, Ehrlich’s list, the majority of which we won’t spoil here, grows more surprising as it reaches single digits: awards heavyweights like A Star Is Born and Roma are out of the way before we even get to the top 15, leaving plenty of headroom for some of his more idiosyncratic faves. (He also picks out a memorable moment from each of his Top 25 in an article at IndieWire.)

Ehrlich’s video isn’t just a delivery system for his Top 25, though—it’s a way of putting the year’s movies in conversation with each other, even those whose isolated images may not be as memorable as the films themselves. It’s a place where The Favourite and Won’t You Be My Neighbor stand side by side, and Disobedience, Cold War, and Black Panther are yoked together in a frenzy of wig-pulling. Play it full screen, but keep a pen and paper handy—you’re going to want to take notes.