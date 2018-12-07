The Avengers: Endgame Trailer Is Here, and Marvel’s Heroes Are (Half) Ready for a Fight

With the release of Black Panther and the first female-helmed film in the Marvel Universe on its way with Captain Marvel, in many ways it feels as if the superhero franchise is entering a new sphere. However, as a more inclusive and diverse batch of films is being created, other parts of the franchise are drawing to an end.

Just over seven months since the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has just delivered an early Christmas present in the form of a trailer for Avengers 4 as well as revealing the much-anticipated title. The conclusion of the powerhouse franchise will be aptly titled Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer picks up where the last film left off, with the remaining Avengers, including Captain America, Black Widow, and Thor (as well as a previously absent Ant-Man and Hawkeye) left to grapple with the loss of their friends—along with 50 percent of the universe’s population—and Tony Stark drifting away in space.

The trailer begins with Stark leaving a message for fiancée Pepper Potts, telling her that “part of the journey is the end,” and if the trailer is any indication, the Avengers are ready for one lsat fight.