Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande in earlier, more ponytailed times. Getty Images/Getty Images

While the world was focused on the angry tweets between two of the world’s most successful musicians with nothing better to do, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande each dropped new singles on Dec. 13.

“guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn,” Grande tweeted, presumably in reference to a deluge of Drake-dissing tweets from Kanye West, “but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Grande released a love song called “Imagine”—not the John Lennon song—which was quite a departure from the massively successful self-love breakup song, “Thank U, Next.” Cyrus released her newest collaboration with producer Mark Ronson, “Merry Xmas (War is Over)”—actually a John Lennon song, and featuring the late musician’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

The longtime friends and sometime collaborators, who have covered Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” on stage—and on blowup couches in onesies—used Twitter to celebrate each other’s songs, and prove the social media platform is more than just a place for grown adults to start feuds.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018