Alex Rodriguez Is Now the Host of a Business Podcast

Alex Rodriguez Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez is partnering with Barstool Sports to talk about …business?

The former baseball star and occasional Shark Tank guest judge announced that he and sports podcaster, Dan “Big Cat” Katz, host of the popular podcast Pardon My Take, will launch all eight episodes of their new podcast, The Corp, this Thursday.

The podcast will focus on the failure, reinvention, and ultimately success of the guests as they’ve navigated the rocky business landscape. The episodes will feature several entrepreneurs with sports-related backgrounds, including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, New York sports radio host Mike Francesa, and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

An intimate look at the entrepreneurial experience, the show will also include episodes with entrepreneurs turned television personalities, including real estate mogul and Rodriguez’s fellow Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran and social media marketer Gary Vaynerchuk, who was featured on Apple’s short-lived Shark Tank-esque series, Planet of the Apps.

The ups and downs of professional success that the podcast touches resonate with Rodriguez.

Business and sports have long gone hand in hand with many athletes pursuing successful entrepreneurial ventures after retirement. Rodriguez himself is only four years removed from his baseball suspension and has already set himself apart as a successful broadcaster and businessman, and he is not alone. Many professional athletes have found a second career in business.

Magic Johnson went from opening a string of inner city movie theaters to starting Magic Johnson Enterprises and building an empire while Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has become a tech entrepreneur during his time the Bay Area, teaching other players how to invest.